Nicosia Municipality installs ramps for disabled at Ledra-Onasagorou streets

Nicosia Municipality has started placing ramps at Ledra and Onasagorou streets and side streets to allow the disabled to access catering establishments. Both streets are pedestrianised.

In a post on Facebook, the municipality said the aim was to facilitate the movement and access of the disabled in wheelchairs.

The ramps are being installed with the consent of the owners of the establishments, it added.

The dangers faced by the disabled in getting around has come under the spotlight after a 69 year old man in a wheelchair was killed by a car in Nicosia’s Kaimakli area on Saturday.

Cars parked on the pavement had forced the victim onto the road.

Police, Nicosia Municipality and an association for the disabled have criticised drivers who park on the pavements saying this was not only illegal but placed lives at risk.

