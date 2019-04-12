Nicosia municipality in tug of war over ‘pavement fee’

Restaurant and cafe owners on Nicosia’s Ledra and Onasagorou streets are at loggerheads with the municipality over the fee they are charged to use the pedestrianised areas, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

The municipality currently collects about €20,000 a month from all establishments on the two pedestrianised streets which place tables for customers behind the designated red lines. It says that similar fees are levied by other municipalities.

But it has decided to waive the fee for April because the heavy rain over the winter had affected business. This should be seen as a gesture of good will and not a step towards its abolition, it said.

But business establishments on the two roads say that there are currently no regulations authorising such fees and pending their approval no fees should be charged.