Nicosia Flight Control Centre operations resume following ceiling collapse

June 15, 2019 at 12:44pm

Operations at the Nicosia Flight Control Centre have resumed completely, after the repair of the building’s ceiling which collapsed on Thursday injuring an employee.

“Control of air traffic in the airspace of the Republic of Cyprus is continuing without interruption and with no problems,” a Transport Ministry announcement said.

It said that reassurances were given to employees of the Centre, that problems with the building will be resolved.

According to philenews, air traffic control operators have been expressing concerns about the safety of the building for years now.

