Nicosia: Car causes mayhem and hits off duty police officer

February 24, 2019 at 12:01pm
Two men were arrested in Lakatamia, Nicosia, on Sunday morning after their car hit an off duty officer and caused damages to other cars.

The two men were driving recklessly climbing on sidewalks, crushing onto other cars and hitting an off duty police officer who was standing outside his house in Lakatamia.

Police patrols called to the scene chased the car eventually arresting the two suspects who are held in custody.

It is not yet known if the police officer who was hit by the vehicle has sustained serious injuries.

