Nicosia Book Fest 2019

The Nicosia Book Fest is organized for the second time this year and aims to establish itself as an institution that will promote books in the Cypriot public, of all ages, and bring together readers with authors of Cyprus and abroad, at a time when the book industry faces particular challenges.
The third festival will be held on 19-20 May 2018 in Acropolis Park and is a collaboration between the Research Institute of PROMITHEAS and the Press and Information Office, the Youth Board of Cyprus and Strovolos Municipality with the participation and support of more than 50 organizations.
At the festival visitors will be able to attend various book presentations and lectures, to meet authors and purchase books at lower prices from the festival booths of bookshops and publishing houses. Children will have the opportunity to attend interactive fairy tales by authors and theater groups as well as many other surprises. The festival will also serve food and beverages as well as coffee
Parko Akropolis, 5 – 6th of October