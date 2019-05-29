Nicosia bicommunal event to mark International Children’s Day

An event for children to mark International Children’s Day will be held on June 1 at Cetinkaya Football pitch, organised by Nicosians – Intercommunal Municipal Coordination Group and under the auspices of Constantinos Yiorkadjis and Mehmet Harmanci.

Speaking during a press conference, Eleni Loucaidou and Safiye Ozaltiner, said that “as Nicosians…one of our main concerns is the children’s well being throughout the island”, noting they believe in building up continuously a friendly environment for children in our city through dialogue and actions.

They said it is important to acknowledge that our children “are not only future guardians of a peaceful island but also important individuals today” and it is their responsibility to provide an environment for children where their childhood needs are satisfied.

“As Nicosians we dream of a city that embraces all children, regardless of their origin, language they speak, physical disability, their faith and/or colour”, they added.

The event will start at 1630 until 1930 and will include sports, arts, choirs, orchestra, dance, workshops, traditional games, live music and karaoke.

(Cyprus News Agency)