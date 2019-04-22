Nicolas Cage selects Nicosia but not state fairs grounds

Nicosia will most probably be the shooting location for the multi-million movie starring Nicolas Cage which is to be filmed entirely in Cyprus but the state fairs grounds have been ruled out.

The science fiction and martial arts film, starring the Academy Award winner, is titled ‘Jiu Jitsu’ and production cost is estimated at €24.6m.

It is the first international production to be entirely shot in Cyprus since the launch of Cyprus Cash Rebates – a government scheme providing big incentives to the film industry. The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Cyprus) is responsible for developing the film sector.

Invest Cyprus insiders said that the state fairs grounds was the site initially selected for shooting but producers later turned it down due to high costs.

The infrastructure at the grounds today demands way too high costs for repair and location transformation, so producers are now looking for other sites near Nicosia.

Invest Cyprus believe film production will further promote Cyprus’ growing screen industry, as well as develop local talent.

And even though the Nicolas Cage film script may not take place in Cyprus as such, it nonetheless introduces the island’s locations to other producers. And this brings multiple benefits to the economy since investment opportunities come hand in hand with film crews, according to the same insider.

Numerous are the examples where producers bought houses to facilitate them in the future in countries selected for film shooting. In addition, many job opportunities open up during and after shooting while several archeological sites and monuments are displayed and promoted.

Not to mention that news websites and cultural reports on films and related issues will be focusing on Cyprus as a whole, promoting its vast history and rich culture. And this means tourism attraction, according to the same insider.

