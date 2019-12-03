Nick & The Backbone: only two concerts in Cyprus

With a long history and decades of collaborations with international Blues artists, NICK AND THE BACKBONE – boasting a large discography and countless shows in Europe – is an electrifying “Blues power” band in Greece and one of the best of their kind in Europe.

The band was created back in 1996 by Nick Dounoussis, well known to Blues audiences from his 12-year stint with Blues Wire. He is regarded as one of the best guitar players of his kind in Greece and Europe. His contribution to the Greek alternative music scene has helped to draw new audiences to Blues music and has significantly reformed the culture of live music in Greece.

His original compositions are fused into the new band’s repertoire, along with songs from legends including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Freddie King, Muddy Waters, Albert King, B.B. King, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Albert Collins, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Hendrix.

In 1997-98 the band completed two successful tours with Greek-American Chicago-Blues legend Nick Gravenites, while also performing with famous Blues artists such as Louisiana Red, Johnny Nicolas, Nelly Travis and Phil Guy. Their debut album came in 1999 entitled “Cracking Under Pressure” containing Nick’s own songs and featuring Nick Gravenites on vocals. The album was hailed by critics as “Τexas meets Chicago Blues”, paying tribute to the likes of Eric Clapton, as well as SRV & Double Trouble.

Nick Dounoussis – Vocals & Guitar

George Smyrnis – Bass

Alexandros Apostolakis – Drums

Tickets:

€15 Presale / €20 Door

Nicosia – Doors 20:00, show starts at 20:30

Limassol – Doors 19:30, show starts at 20:00

Info: 99 498642

When

Saturday, December 7 at 20:00 in Nicosia (please call for reservation: 99 810011)

Sunday, December 8 at 20:00 in Limassol (please call for reservation 99 614100)

Where

Downtown Live, Emanuel Roidi 2, Nicosia

Ravens Music Hall, Socratous 4, Limassol