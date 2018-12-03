Young Cypriots join established musicians at Vienna event

Young Cypriot performers had the opportunity to shine on stage with accomplished musicians at a ‘Cyprus Concert” held at the Brahms Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna .
The event, the inspiration of Cypriot baritone Kyros Patsalides, is the result of a cooperation between the Education Ministry of Cyprus and the Cyprus Cultural Centre in Vienna which Patsalides chairs and was held under auspices of Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris.
Taking part were members of the Cyprus Youth Orchestra and of Limassol Music School choir with internationally acclaimed performers, Patsalides, soprano Zoe Nicolaidou, tenor Yiannis Christopoulos, soprano Yiouli Karagouni, mezzo soprano Ela Yainnoulidou and colatura soprano Katerina Kouri. Also participating were two promising young musicians – Maria Prem (violin) and Elina Hribar (harp).
The choir was conducted by Solonos Kladas and the orchestra by Dr Yiorgos Kountouris.
The programme included well known excerpts of classic composers as well as works by Cypriot composers.