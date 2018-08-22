Menu
Yellow alert as temps to hit 41 C inland on Thursday

August 22, 2018 at 5:10pm
The met office has issued a yellow alert for Thursday saying that temperatures will soar to 41 C inland, 33 C on the west coast, 35 C on remaining coasts and 31 C in the mountains.

The extreme high temperature warning is valid from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The met office said Thursday’s weather will be mainly fine with increased localised clouds, particularly in the mountains.

On Wednesday temperatures reached a maximum of 40 C in Nicosia, 32 C in Limassol, Larnaca and Polis, 32 C in Paphos and Paralimni and 30 C in Prodromos.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine with localised increased clouds at intervals. Temperatures will edge down gradually to average for the time of year.

