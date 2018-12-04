Woman rescued after car fell into sea near Peyia

A woman driver was rescued on Tuesday when the car she was driving fell into the sea at the fishing shelter at Ayios Georgios in Peyia.

The driver,a a young Russian woman, was able to telephone police on her mobile phone and she was rescued before her car was covered by the water.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday afternoon when the woman drove to the Ayios Georgios area to pick up her daughter but lost her orientation. Under conditions that are being investigated, the car fell into the water at a depth of some 1.5 metres.

Police and the fire services rushed to the scene and were able to pull the woman out of the car and bring her back to shore. The driver was not injured but she was taken to Paphos Hospital as a precaution.Police are investigating