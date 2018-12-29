Woman attacked and robbed in Larnaca

Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and attacked a 48-year-old woman in Larnaca on Friday night.

According to philenews, the victim reported that around 11:20 pm, as she was leaving the kiosk where she works, she found that one of the front tyres of her car was flat.

While she was attempting to call for help, a man opened the passenger door and stole her handbag which was placed on the passenger seat.

At the same time, she said, a second man tried to take her mobile phone from her hands. She resisted, so he hit her on the chest and threw her phone to the ground and smashed the screen with his feet.

The two men then escaped.

The woman said the stolen bag contained €1,575, of which €1,000 were the kiosk’s revenue for the day and a tablet worth €150.

Police are continuing investigations.