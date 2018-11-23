Menu
Local

William and Kate to bring festive cheer to RAF Akrotiri

November 23, 2018 at 3:55pm
Edited by

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due in Akrotiri on December 5  to show their support for military personnel who will be spending the festive season away from their families.

On December 4 the royal couple will host a Christmas party supported by Poppy Legion in London for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus.

The following day, they will fly to RAF Akrotiri to meet with serving personnel, families living on the base, wider station personnel and members of the local community.

Kensington Palace said the couple want to ‘acknowledge and honour’ the fact that many military personnel are deployed overseas or away from home and may miss out on time with their families over the festive period.

You May Also Like

Local
November 23, 2018

Unemployment at 7.8% in the third quarter of 2018

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 23, 2018

Man jailed for drunk driving

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 23, 2018

Larnaca welcomes record visitors as charm offensive continues

Bouli Hadjioannou