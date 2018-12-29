White Troodos from above (video)

Snow has been piling up in Troodos in the past few days, making for – not only slippery roads – but also a fantastic scenery.
Cyprus From Above has captured drone footage of the Cypriot mountains.
On Saturday the weather will be cloudy at intervals, with the possibility of rain after noon. Snow and sleet are expected in the mountains.
Temperatures on Saturday night will be 4 C inland, 8 C on the coasts and -1 C in the mountains.
On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the weather will be cloudy at intervals with isolated rain. Snow and/or sleet is expected in the mountains.