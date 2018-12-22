Where do Cypriots choose to spend the holiday season?

Cypriots are conservative in their choice of destinations for the holiday season. This year’s top destinations are once again Athens and London, while the classic destinations of Budapest and Prague conclude the top four list, Phileleftheros reports.
First choice for Cypriots is of course Greece. Apart from Athens, many choose Thessaloniki and other smaller Greek cities to spend their holiday, as well as Greek ski resorts which offer a more Christmassy atmosphere.
They are followed by destinations such as London, Prague, Budapest and Vienna for their charming Christmas atmosphere, enchanting decoration and festive events.
But new destinations are made available every year. For example, there is an increased interest for places such as Scandinavia and several German cities.
Locally, a significant number of hotels are ready to welcome Cypriots for the holiday season and have prepared festive packages for Christmas and New Year.