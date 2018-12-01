Menu
Weather improves before thunderstorms return

December 1, 2018 at 12:49pm
The weather will be mostly fine with some scattered showers during the weekend and Monday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday afternoon will be mainly fine with increased clouds at intervals. In the evening temperatures will be 8 C inland, 10 C on the north coast, 11 C on the rest of the coast and 4 on the mountains.

Mostly fine weather with cloudy intervals on Sunday, but with some scattered showers expected. Temperatures will be 23 C inland and on the coast, 12 C on the mountains.

Partly cloudy on Monday with some showers expected on parts of the island. Temperatures will remain about the same, which is above average for the time of year.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will be mostly cloudy. Local showers and thunderstorms are expected. Temperature will slightly fall.

