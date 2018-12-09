We cannot have good preparation for resumption of Cyprus talks if Turkey is absent, President says

There cannot be a good preparation for the resumption of UN talks for the solution of Cyprus, if Turkey is not present in this preparation process, President Nicos Anastasiades has said.

Speaking on Sunday, during the memorial service for the late President of the Republic Tassos Papadopoulos, the President pointed out that one of the questions that we should ask ourselves, is how it is possible to have a good preparation for the negotiations, without the participation of that one country, Turkey, whose political will, if any, will lead to the solution of the Cyprus problem.

The President was replying to a question on the arrival on the island of UNSG Envoy Jane Hall Lute, scheduled for 15-16 December and the fact that she has not, so far, had contacts in Ankara.

He said that this is a question to be answered, how it is possible to prepare the resumption of the talks, without the participation of Turkey, whose will would lead to the solution.

In his statements the President said that he attended the memorial service for the late President Papadopoulos in order to honour his memory, adding that though they belong to different schools of thought as regards the solution of the Cyprus Problem, both had common goals to find a peaceful, viable and functional solution.

He added that failing to do so was not because of lack of initiatives or efforts but due exclusively to Turkey`s intransigence.President Anastasiades said that having full respect for all our former Presidents and their efforts, we must reflect on our responsibilities and stay united in our struggle that will lead to a solution which will allow us to live in peace and have prospect for the future.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)