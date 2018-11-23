Waterspout spotted in Ayia Napa (video)

A waterspout was spotted on Friday afternoon north of Ayia Napa.
According to britannica.com, a waterspout is “a small-diameter column of rapidly swirling air in contact with a water surface. Waterspouts are almost always produced by a swiftly growing cumulus cloud. They may assume many shapes and often occur in a series, called a waterspout family, produced by the same upward-moving air current. Waterspouts are closely related to other atmospheric phenomena such as tornadoes, whirlwinds, and fire storms.”
Unstable weather conditions have been affecting Cyprus since Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Friday, saying local heavy thunderstorms are likely, with precipitation exceeding 35 mm per hour.