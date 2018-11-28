Water inflow in dams at second lowest point of decade

Water inflow in Cyprus dams is extremely low, according to Water Department figures.
Specifically, so far in November 0.478 million cubic metres of water have entered dams, the second lowest amount for the month in a decade, after November 2010/2011 (0.128 million cubic metres).
The highest levels of water inflow were observed in November 2012/2013 with 3.182 million cubic metres.
Also, the quantity of water in most dams is lower than last year’s. Currently, the average for all dams is at 11.1% with 32.286 million cubic metres. The corresponding figures for November last year were 13.5% with 39,188 million cubic metres.
The Agriculture Ministry announced that it is revising its water policy so as to increase available resources with new irrigation projects, increased desalination and better management.
|Water Inflow in the Past Decade (Million Cubic Metres)
|2008-09
|2009-10
|2010-11
|2011-12
|2012-13
|2013-14
|2014-15
|2015-16
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|October
|0.227
|1.16
|0.065
|0.308
|0.748
|0.384
|0.315
|1.024
|0.247
|0.142
|0.858
|November
|0.635
|2.523
|0.128
|1.482
|3.182
|0.672
|0.915
|0.608
|0.657
|0.614
|0.478
|December
|3.151
|23.111
|5.09
|5.769
|50.878
|1.669
|2.14
|1.248
|7.424
|0.881
|January
|13.248
|42.973
|7.627
|92.634
|13.246
|1.963
|38.354
|3.685
|21.083
|20.661
|February
|28.622
|37.708
|12.834
|41.536
|9.267
|2.251
|44.515
|2.824
|4.181
|9.528
|March
|27.17
|21.849
|21.389
|29.378
|6.497
|1.964
|17.669
|6.132
|8.891
|5.944
|April
|14.547
|6.546
|10.193
|11.391
|6.077
|0.712
|8.233
|1.314
|4.398
|2.176
|May
|6.889
|2.914
|4.927
|6.996
|2.876
|1.853
|3.137
|0.961
|1.78
|2.802
|June
|1.627
|0.921
|0.958
|1.513
|0.462
|0.741
|0.976
|0.105
|0.228
|2.022
|July
|0.096
|0.482
|0.03
|0.432
|0.101
|0
|0.091
|0
|0
|0.05
|August-September
|1.199
|0
|0.332
|0.315
|0.545
|0.094
|0.007
|0.006
|0
|0.077
|Total
|97.4
|140.2
|63.6
|191.8
|93.9
|12.3
|116.4
|17.9
|48.889
|44.897
|1.336
