Unemployment decreases by 23% in August

The number of registered unemployed in Cyprus decreased in August 2018 by 7,137 people or 23%, compared to August last year.

An announcement by the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus says that according to District Labour Office data, registered unemployed reached 23,866 people by the end of August 2018.

Seasonally adjusted data show that the registered unemployed decreased in August 2018 to 25,418 people, compared to 26,049 the month before.

The decrease by 23% compared to August 2017 is attributed mainly to the fields of trade (1,332 less unemployed), construction (946), public administration (809), accommodation and catering (794), manufacturing (717), transportation (247) and new entrants to the labour force (1,394).

