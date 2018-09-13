UN envoy finds UK support for renewed Cyprus talks

Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus, who visited London on Wednesday, heard that the progress achieved in last year’s Conference on Cyprus, combined with political will, could facilitate a settlement of the long-standing Cyprus issue.

Lute was received at the Foreign Office by the Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, and met also with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. They discussed the UK Government’s well-stated support for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement, based on the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

CNA understands that the UK view was that even though the Conference on Cyprus, that took place in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, in the summer of 2017, failed to provide an agreement, it did achieve important progress towards resolving the outstanding issues.

Therefore, with “tough choices and compromises”, along with the necessary political will, a settlement is within reach, Lute heard.

She was also assured of the UK’s support for her role, with London doing everything it can to assist the in-depth consultations on a way forward.

In a tweet following his talks with the UN official, Sir Alan Duncan described the meeting as “productive”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Numerous UN-backed negotiations, aiming at reuniting the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield results.

(Cyprus News Agency)