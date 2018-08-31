Menu
UK woman arrested in occupied north Cyprus for filming children for pedophiles

August 31, 2018
A British woman in Turkish occupied north Cyprus has been arrested for filming her own children for online pedophiles, the Turkish Cypriot media has reported.

It said that this followed a tip off from an anonymous internet user in the United Kingdom that the woman sold live broadcasts of her  four-year-old son and 16-month-old daughter of a sexual nature.

The informant told the police the online session started with the woman stripping naked for money in front of the camera.

The 44 year old allegedly said there would be “more to come if she was sent more money” and abused her children, too.

The suspect was taken into custody in Kyrenia on Thursday.

She has reportedly been living in Turkish occupied north Cyprus since 2015.

