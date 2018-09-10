UK MP coming to Cyprus to discuss Low murder

British MP Gareth Johnson is coming to Cyprus for meetings on both sides of the Green Line in a push for justice for George L0w, the British media has reported.

Low, 22, was stabbed to death near a nightclub in Ayia Napa in August 2016 while his friend, Ben Barker, was also seriously injured in the attack.

After his murder, the main suspects in the case, Sali Ahmet and Mehmet Akpinar, both fled to Turkish occupied northern Cyprus and were arrested for unrelated offences.

But they were then released without charge, despite a Europe-wide arrest warrant being issued for their capture.

He said: “I am travelling to Cyprus to seek answers for the families of George and Ben and to try and kickstart the investigation into this dreadful crime which seems to have stalled,” Johnson said.

“These crimes have had a devastating impact on the lives of two families and their friends and the fact the suspects are free is only adding to their heartache.”

The MP for Dartford said he was in “regular” contact with the Foreign Office and the families of George and Ben, but said “very little progress has been made” in the case more than two years later.

“As the MP for Dartford, I am not prepared to allow this matter to continue to drift so I have decided to travel to Cyprus to do what I can to obtain justice for George and Ben.”

He said he would meet senior police officers and officials both in Turkish-occupied north Cyprus and in the government-controlled areas to ascertain what is happening with the investigation and the international efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

“A Dartfordian has been murdered in Cyprus yet nobody has been held to account. This is not something I can accept, none of us can. So I hope this visit will help to reignite the investigation.”

Low’s parents have also pleaded for action. In an interview with a Turkish Cypriot newspaper in June, Martin and Helen Low queried why the two suspects have not been brought before justice.

“Even though the cameras caught the attack and the Cyprus Republic has asked through the UN for the two to be handed over, there has been no development,” they told the newspaper.

