UK Cypriots against Brexit, poll shows

The majority of UK Cypriots are against Brexit, a National Federation of Cypriots in the UK poll showed.

The Brexit opinion poll showed that 83% of the community is in favour of remaining in the EU. Only 12% is in favour of the UK leaving the EU and 5% said that they do not care. The community is just as decisive on whether there should be a referendum on the UK’s final deal with the EU – 83% of respondents said that there should be a referendum on the final deal whereas only 14% believed that there should not be.

UK Cypriots cited the economy, free movement, fear of racism and the benefits of European collaboration as key reasons for their support for remaining in the EU.

For Brexit supporters, the key reasons focused on concerns around immigration, democratic deficit and the handling of financial crises in the EU in recent years.

More people thinking about applying for a Cypriot citizenship

According to the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, in 2015, the year before Britain voted to leave the European Union, there were only 30 applications for Cypriot citizenship at the Cyprus High Commission in the UK. After the EU referendum, the number of applications has increased by 670% to ~200 in the UK Consulate between January and July 2018.

The opinion poll highlights that there are many more UK Cypriots that are interested in obtaining Cypriot citizenship – 81% responded that they were “highly likely to apply for Cypriot citizenship”. It also indicates concerns about a lack of information in the community about the process of obtaining Cypriot citizenship with two-thirds unclear about the eligibility criteria and 80% unsure about the process and documentation required. Despite the significant efforts and measures taken by the Cyprus High Commission to address the application process at the Consulate, the Interior Ministry of Cyprus could do more to streamline and expedite the criteria and process.

Commenting on the results, Federation President Christos Karaolis thanked those who had participated and said that, “UK Cypriots have had their say on two very important issues to our community. We’ll use the community’s voice to advocate to the Cypriot Government on the issue of Cypriot citizenship and build on the conversations we regularly have with them on this topic. The Brexit opinion poll results, overwhelmingly in favour of remain and a referendum on the final deal between the UK and the EU, enable us to make accurate and factually based representations to the UK Government and Opposition on behalf of the UK Cypriot community.”

Note: Total opinion poll sample size of 331, representative of all age ranges, geographic locations and genders.