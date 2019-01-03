U.S. Senate confirms Judith Gail Garber as new Cyprus ambassador

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of Judith Gail Garber as the new Ambassador of the United States to Cyprus.
The American diplomat is expected to be sworn in, in the coming days.
Garber’s nomination was announced on August 15, 2018 and was presented before the Senate`s Foreign Affairs Committee on October 4, 2018.
Judith Garber is a career diplomat and has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Latvia from 2009 until 2012. She has also served as Director of European Affairs and Assistant Secretary for Northern and Central Europe, and Acting Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Environment and Science.
She will replace Kathleen A. Doherty.
(Cyprus News Agency)