Two teens held for theft of mopeds, bicycles

Two teenage boys are under arrest in connection with the theft of 10 mopeds, motorbikes and bicycles in the Famagusta district.
Police said the two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on Sunday afternoon. Police have found five mopeds, one motorbike and two bicycles that had been stolen.
Their arrest followed a complaint to police a little earlier that two bicycles had been stolen from the entrance hall of an apartment building. Police on patrol stopped a 14 year old boy riding one of the bicycles while the second was found in a nearby park.
Police inquiries led to the 15 year old boy being called in to the police station for questioning.
Both youngsters confessed, in the presence of their parents, to stealing the two bicycles, a number of mopeds and a motorbike.
They are suspected of being involved in nine other cases over the period of October 2018 and January 2019, all in the free Famagusta area.
Paralimni police are investigating.