Two teenage girls missing from Nicosia residence

Police are looking for 16 year old Eleftheria Koufou and 15 year old Vivianna-Gabriela Boros who have been reported missing from their place of residence in Nicosia since Wednesday afternoon.
Koufou is 1.55 metres tall, of average build with light brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothes.
Boros is 1.60 metres tall, with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing black clothes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or 22802232, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.