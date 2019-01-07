Two children rescued from Limassol house fire

Two children aged 12 and three were rescued by a passerby after a fire broke out in their home in the Ayios Ioannis neighbourhood Limassol on Monday afternoon, philenews reported.
It said that the children were home alone. A neighbour who saw the fire stopped a passerby who brought the children to safety.
They were taken to hospital as a matter of precaution while authorities are expected to investigate why the children were alone.
Fire fighters sped to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
