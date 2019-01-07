Menu
Local

Two children rescued from Limassol house fire

January 7, 2019 at 6:04pm
Edited by

Two children aged 12 and three were rescued by a passerby after a fire broke out in their home in the Ayios Ioannis neighbourhood  Limassol on Monday afternoon, philenews reported.

It said that the children were home alone. A neighbour who saw the fire stopped a passerby who brought the children to safety.

They were taken to hospital as a matter of precaution while authorities are expected to investigate why the children were alone.

Fire fighters sped to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

 

More later

You May Also Like

Local
January 7, 2019

Met office warns of strong winds in coastal areas

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 7, 2019

Asylum seekers arrested after trying to evade police at checkpoint

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
January 7, 2019

Snow and fog in Troodos, police warn

Bouli Hadjioannou