Two booked for speeding

Police on Thursday morning booked a 66 year old man who was speeding at 183 km per hour on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway where the speed limit is 100 km per hour.

The man failed to stop but was flagged down later by police who also determined that the car’s road tax had expired in December 2017.

He was arrested and taken to the police station where he was charged in writing and released to appear later in court.

Last night, Larnaca police carrying out traffic checks stopped a car driven by an 18 year old who was driving at 119 km per hour on a road where the speed limit is 50km.

He too was arrested, charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later stage.