Updated: Two remanded on suspicion of assaulting man in orchard

A 33 year old Romanian and a 47 year old Turkish Cypriot were remanded in custody for four days on Wednesday in connection with the assault on Tuesday afternoon of a 48 year old Greek Cypriot in an orchard in the village of Agridia in the Limassol district.

The victim has been hospitalised with head injuries.

Philenews reported that he told police that he had been assaulted with a metal rod by four individuals after a fierce argument in his orchard where he said he caught them stealing fruit.

According to the site, the victim had attempted to drive off the men with a rod but was overpowered and hit, with the suspects then fleeing. The victim was taken to Kyperounda Hospital and from there to Nicosia Hospital.

Police obtained evidence against three individuals, two of whom were arrested early on Wednesday morning while the third, a 39 year old Turkish Cypriot who lives in the occupied areas is being sought.

Police are understood to be looking for another Turkish Cypriot.

Agros police station and Limassol CID are investigating.