Two arrested for stealing from church collection box

September 13, 2018 at 10:22am
Two men aged 38 and 46 are under arrest on suspicion of stealing from a church collection box, carrying knives and drug possession and use.

Police said the two men were arrested around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. They had been called to a church in Nicosia where two men had been spotted stealing from the collection box.

About two hours later, the two suspects went back to the church and drove off in a car. Police stopped and searched the car where they found €123.70 in coins and notes, two torches, five knives, jewellery and traces of heroin.

The two men were arrested on the spot. Lakatamia police and the anti-narcotics unit are investigating.

 

