Two arrested for firing shots outside Paphos village cafe

Paphos police have arrested two men after shots were fire outside a cafe in a Paphos district village a little after midnight on Sunday.
The incident was reported by a 50 year old man who told police that a double cabin pick up truck had stopped outside the cafe and the co-driver had fired two shots in the air.
The driver and passenger then entered the cafe. When asked by patrons of the cafe why they had fired the shots, a 27 year man threatened the 50 year old. The other customers intervened and the two men left.
Police later arrested the two men who were charged and released to appear in court at a later date to answer charges of conspiracy, illegal use of a firearm, firing shots in a residential area and making threats among other.