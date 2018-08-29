TUS airplane lands safely at Larnaca after technical problem

A TUS airways airplane bound for Tel Aviv from Heraclion landed safely at Larnaca Airport on Wednesday evening after an apparent technical problem was detected as it was flying west of Cyprus, Philenews reported.
The Fokker 100 Cyprus-registered airplane had taken off from Heraklion at 5.25 pm bound for Tel Aviv.
The pilot requested permission to land at Larnaca after detecting an apparent fuel leak, Philenews said citing sources.
The airport was put on standby with fire engines mobilised for precautionary reasons and the airplane landed safely at 6.40 pm.
On board were 100 passengers, all Israelis, who disembarked at Larnaca Airport.
Hermes Airports spokesman Adamos Aspris confirmed to the Cyprus News Agency that the airport had been put on stand by to deal with an incident that has already ended but would give no further details.