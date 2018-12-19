Turkish occupation forces to destroy used ammunition following death of 13 year old

Turkish occupation forces announced that they will start destroying ammunition used in military exercises following the death of a 13 year old boy who came into contact with an unexploded ordnance near a military shooting range.
The announcement says that Turkish occupation forces are also in the process of locating and destroying other unexploded ammunition.
They also said they will publicise dates and locations of military exercises, in order to prevent further loss of life.
On December 13, a small undetonated military bomb killed a 13-year-old boy in the occupied Kyra village, Morphou.
