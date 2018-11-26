Turkish Cypriots march against gender violence (video+pictures)

Hundreds gathered in Turkish occupied north Nicosia to march against gender violence on Sunday, November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The march started around 10:30 am and was organised by the Association of Women to Support Living (KAYAD).
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was among the participants.
According to Akinci, there has recently been a rise in gender based crimes against women. This year three women were murdered in the Turkish occupied north.
Since the creation of the breakaway administration in the north in 1983, there had been 181 murders, 53 of the victims were women, a disproportionately high number.
