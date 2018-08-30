Turkish Cypriot held in north for spying

A Turkish Cypriot is under arrest in the Turkish occupied north on suspicion of taking photographs of a Turkish army unit within the walled city of Famagusta, Kibris reported on Friday.

Investigators claimed he had admitted that he planned to give the photographs to a Greek Cypriot.

According to Kibris, the man was arrested on August 28 when he climbed on to the wall and started taking pictures of Turkish soldiers in the walled city, close to Famagusta port. On his camera, investigators found photos of military vehicles and personnel, it added.

His homes in Ayios Sergios and Engomi were searched and mobiles, cameras and laptops taken for further examination, it added.

