Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector fined 2000 TL for refusing to report to army

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector Halil Karapasiaoglou was fined 2,000 Turkish lira (335 euro) on Thursday for refusing to report for reserve army duty in the Turkish occupied north.
If the fine is not paid within ten days, the decision will be converted into a 20 day prison sentence.
According to Kibris, Karapasaoglu said that he will not pay the fine.
For him it is a matter of ideology, he said. “I will not fire a bullet at my friend Antonis” he stated before the trial.
The 33 year old conscientious objector will have to appear before a military ‘court’ on January 12. If he chooses not to pay the fine, he will be arrested and sent to prison for 20 days.
The initiative for conscientious objectors, which Karapasaoglu is a member of, organised a protest outside the military ‘court’ before the trial on Thursday to express their support to him.
