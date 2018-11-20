Menu
Local

Turkey sends Barbaros to plot 4 (map)

November 20, 2018 at 2:41pm
Edited by

Turkey’s seismographic research vessel Barbaros has entered plot 4 of Cyprus’ EEZ, accompanied by Turkish warships in what is seen as an answer to the launch of exploratory drilling by Exxon Mobil in plot 10 last Friday.

Philenews said that the Barbaros is not expected to proceed to plot 10, heeding warnings from the US administration. It added that Ankara made the provocative move because it cannot interfere with the exploratory drilling of the US energy giant.

It chose plot 4 which is west of Cyprus and which Turkey has challenged.

The Greek frigate Psara is reported to be monitoring the Barbaros from a distance. Authorities of the Republic of Cyprus are also monitoring developments.

 

 

 

 

