Updated: Truck catches fire on Nicosia-Limassol highway (videos)

A car carrier trailer caught fire as it was moving on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, heading towards Limassol near Governor’s Beach on Friday.

Fire fighters were mobilised to extinguish the fire. The driver was unhurt.

Police closed the road temporarily to facilitate fire fighters and it reopened around 4.20 pm

During the closure traffic was diverted on to the old Nicosia-Limassol road through the Governor’s Beach exit. Drivers could then rejoin the highway at the next exit. They were urged to be careful, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and follow police instructions.