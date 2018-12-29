Troodos covered in frost – roads closed

Police reports that there is heavy frost in Troodos area and urges drivers to be extra careful.
The road Prodromos-Troodos is closed for all vehicles, while the Pedoulas-Prodromos, Kakopetria-Karvounas and Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria roads are slippery, police said.
Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and switch on their head lights.
They are also advised to use vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive and/or anti-skid chains.
