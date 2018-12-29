Menu
Local

Troodos covered in frost – roads closed

December 29, 2018 at 10:34am

Police reports that there is heavy frost in Troodos area and urges drivers to be extra careful.

The road Prodromos-Troodos is closed for all vehicles, while the Pedoulas-Prodromos, Kakopetria-Karvounas and Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria roads are slippery, police said.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and switch on their head lights.

They are also advised to use vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive and/or anti-skid chains.

Click here for the Cyprus Police app to stay updated on the condition of roads in Troodos.

You May Also Like

Local
December 29, 2018

Fire in tanker ship off Larnaca coast

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 29, 2018

Macron to travel to Cyprus in the end of January for EuroMed7 meeting

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
December 28, 2018

Car arson in Limassol

Stelios Marathovouniotis