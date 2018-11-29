Tourism revenue up, per capita expenditure down

Swiss tourists are the biggest spenders when holidaying in Cyprus according to the September figures of the Cyprus Statistical Service with per capita expenditure of €913.07, Insider reported on Thursday.

It said that German visitors were second with €891.79. British tourists spent €884 per capita in September and Russians €683.5.

Total revenue, according to the Passenger Survey for September, rose 2.1% to €378.8m from €371 m. However, per capita expenditure was down.

Per capita expenditure per tourist for the period January to September 2018 was €700.21 compared to €738.49 in the corresponding period the previous year, representing a drop of 5.2%.

Per capita expenditure by day for January to September also dropped, falling an annual 3.2% from €77.4 to €75.29.

Tourism revenue for the first nine months of 2018 is estimated at €2.268b, up 2.3% over the €2.216b of the same period the previous year.

Per capita expenditure in September was €728.23, down 5% from €766.89 in September 2017. Per capita expenditure/per day was down 3% from €79.06 to €76.66.

There was also a 2.1% drop in the average length of stay from 9.7 days in September 2017 to 9.5 days in September this year.