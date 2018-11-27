Menu
Local

Total sales of petroleum products decrease in October

November 27, 2018 at 4:34pm

The total sales of petroleum products in October 2018 decreased by 6.5% compared to the previous month, the Statistical Service of Cyprus said on Tuesday.

“A decline was reported in the provisions of gasoil for marine use and aviation kerosene, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline” said Cystat.

Sales of kerosene, gasoil, liquefied petroleum gases, light fuel oil, asphalt and gasoil low sulphur rose, it added.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of the month increased by 3.5% compared to the previous month.

Between January – October 2018, the total sales of petroleum products also increased by 1.9% compared to the same period last year.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
November 27, 2018

Defence Minister to attend aeronautical exercise in sea region of Crete

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 27, 2018

Agriculture Ministers of Cyprus and Lithuania discuss CAP, trade and research

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
November 27, 2018

Police searching for two men in connection with robbery

Stelios Marathovouniotis