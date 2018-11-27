Total sales of petroleum products decrease in October

The total sales of petroleum products in October 2018 decreased by 6.5% compared to the previous month, the Statistical Service of Cyprus said on Tuesday.

“A decline was reported in the provisions of gasoil for marine use and aviation kerosene, as well as in the sales of motor gasoline” said Cystat.

Sales of kerosene, gasoil, liquefied petroleum gases, light fuel oil, asphalt and gasoil low sulphur rose, it added.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of the month increased by 3.5% compared to the previous month.

Between January – October 2018, the total sales of petroleum products also increased by 1.9% compared to the same period last year.

(Cyprus News Agency)