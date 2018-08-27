Three teens rescued from Sea Caves at Cape Greco

Three 17 year olds were rescued from the Sea Caves at Cape Greco on Monday evening, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre again urging the public not to dive at that location.

In a written announcement, the Defence Ministry said that at little before 8 pm, the JRCC was notified that three youths were trapped at the sea caves.

It said that for the fourth time in the recent period the JRCC mobilised rescue teams, specifically the fire service, the police and an ambulance while a police launch was also sent to the area.

Because of the adverse weather conditions and the high waves, the rescue could not be carried out from the sea. The individuals were brought to safety by the fire service and taken by ambulance to Paralimni Hospital.

The JRCC called on the public to avoid dangerous dives from rocky areas and particularly the Ayia Napa Sea Caves where it is forbidden.

It said that alternatively, those flouting this ban will be reported for illegal and dangerous actions and for activating the search and rescue programme for high risk operations for the rescuers.

It added that there have been serious injuries at that location. On August 14, a 19 year woman was injured falling into the sea at the Sea Caves and was again rescued in a similar operation.

