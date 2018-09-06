Menu
Three Russians arrested for suspected credit card fraud

September 6, 2018 at 11:40am
Three Russians are under arrest in the free Famagusta area as police probe credit card fraud at a hotel. Another individual is still being sought by police.

Police said that suspect transactions had been detected by an employee of a credit card processing centre involving stolen data of five foreign credit cards at a hotel in the Famagusta district to secure services worth  €5,432

As part of the investigation, police obtained testimony against three individuals aged 35, 27 and 25, all from Russia. They were arrested on Wednesday evening as police probe a case of conspiracy, circulating a forged document, impersonation, theft, illegal use of personal data and securing credit under false pretences.

The three are expected to appear in court later on Thursday to be remanded in custody.

 

