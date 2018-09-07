Menu
Local

Three rescued from sea off Paralimni and Larnaca

September 7, 2018 at 5:47pm
By September 7, 2018 No Comments

Three people were rescued from the sea on Friday afternoon  — two off Paralimni and one off Larnaca, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said.

It said it had sent the coastguard to pick up two people whose boat had capsized around 13.40 in the area of Ayia Triada marine park off Paralimni.

And around 15.30, one person on board a small inflatable boat was in danger at sea near the airport after being carried one kilometre from shore by adverse weather conditions.

A speedboat from the lifeguard unit at Larnaca Airport was sent to pick him up.

Earlier on Friday, the JRCC again activated the Nearchos programme to rescue two swimmers in trouble off the Saint George Hotel in Paphos.

Two swimmers rescued in Paphos

You May Also Like

Local
September 7, 2018

Dutch tourist dies after losing consciousness while swimming

bouli
Local
September 7, 2018

Women’s rights group slams sexist ‘Men’s Jar’

bouli
Local
September 7, 2018

Farmers stage angry protests in Turkish-held north (video)

bouli