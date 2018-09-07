Three rescued from sea off Paralimni and Larnaca

Three people were rescued from the sea on Friday afternoon — two off Paralimni and one off Larnaca, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said.
It said it had sent the coastguard to pick up two people whose boat had capsized around 13.40 in the area of Ayia Triada marine park off Paralimni.
And around 15.30, one person on board a small inflatable boat was in danger at sea near the airport after being carried one kilometre from shore by adverse weather conditions.
A speedboat from the lifeguard unit at Larnaca Airport was sent to pick him up.
Earlier on Friday, the JRCC again activated the Nearchos programme to rescue two swimmers in trouble off the Saint George Hotel in Paphos.