Three jailed for begging in Nicosia

Nicosia district court on Thursday convicted three people — two men and one woman — on charges of begging and ordered them jailed for 20 to 40 days.
Police said they had arrested a 46 and a 31 year old man and a 47 year old woman in Nicosia on Wednesday afternoon after they found them begging from drivers. In their possession police found a total of €84.88.
They were taken to court on Thursday which found them guilty. The 31 year old man was jailed for 40 days, the 46 year old for 30 and the woman for 20 days.