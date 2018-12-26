Three deaths reported in Limassol on Christmas day

Three men died of what appear to have been natural causes on Tuesday in Limassol, philenews reported.
In the first case, a 34 year old man was transferred to Limassol General Hospital after he passed out on Tuesday evening at his home. Doctors pronounced his death shortly after 1:30 am.
In the second case, a 32 year old man died from what is believed to have been natural causes on the same day. His relatives say that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol on the day.
In the third case, a 61 year old man, who has been reportedly suffering from health problems, passed out while at home with his wife. He was then transferred to Limassol General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police believe that all men died of natural causes.