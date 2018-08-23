Menu
Three day remand for defrauding shopkeeper

August 23, 2018 at 3:00pm
Paphos district court on Thursday remanded a 40 year old man in custody for three days on suspicion of impersonation and acquiring money and products under false pretences.

Police said that the man had pretended to be a manager of a hotel chain and obtained a household appliance on the promise that he would secure a huge contract for the shop. He then obtained €2500 from the same shopkeeper in order to handle the tenders process.

In another instance, he had pretended to be working for a company in order to collect €1200 for a job.

 

