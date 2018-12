Three people, a woman aged 26 and two men aged 39 and 31 were arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, assault and causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences were committed on November 24 when a 37 year old man was assaulted and injured in Limassol. He was taken to hospital with injuries to the mouth and back and was discharged the following day.

The three were arrested in Limassol on Saturday, charged in writing and released to appear in court at a later date.