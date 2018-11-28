Menu
Local

Three arrests following attempted murder

November 28, 2018 at 7:33am
Police have arrested three men — two Greek Cypriots and a non-Cypriot — as part of their investigations into an attempt on the life of Nicos Rodotheou late on Monday night.

The three, aged 37, 33 and 26, were arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

This follows the discovery of a motorbike in Palliouritissa. Police are investigating whether the bike was used in the attempted murder.

The suspects are expected to appear in Nicosia District Court on Wednesday to be remanded in custody as police continue their investigation.

Nicos Rodotheou was driving his car near the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia on Monday night when two men on a motorbike opened fire against his car and sped off.

Five bullets hit the back of the car. Rodotheou was not hurt and has already given a statement to police.

